15 June,2022
mid-day online correspondent

In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle has shared a funny video highlighting the struggles of being a mother. In the video, Twinkle can be seen coming out of the bathroom as the kids need their 'mamma'

Twinkle Khanna shares 'struggles' of being a mother in a funny video

Picture courtesy/Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account


Twinkle Khanna is known for her sense of humour and witty remarks. The author is quite active on social media and leaves no chance of making us laugh with her quirky commentary and comebacks. 

In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle has shared a funny video highlighting the struggles of being a mother. In the video, Twinkle can be seen coming out of the bathroom as the kids need their 'mamma'. 




 
 
 
 
 
