Trigger Warning: Mention of the underworld

Twinkle Khanna, a vivacious columnist and Akshay Kumar's other half, has spoken up about something that's been bothering her for years. Back in 2010, there were rumors going around that Twinkle had appeared at parties hosted by Dawood Ibrahim, a notorious underworld figure.

In her most recent article for the Times of India, Twinkle Khanna criticized the media for making things up and wrote, “We have already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories, from the morphed pictures that showed the Phogats smiling during the wrestler’s protests, to uncountable stories about the origin of the coronavirus.”

So, did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim's parties? The actress added, "I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood. Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news." Twinkle said.

Akshay Kumar on how he got over breakups before meeting Twinkle

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001, and have two children together, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. In a recent episode of The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor talked about his experiences dealing with 'two-three' breakups before finding happiness in his relationship with Twinkle.

When Akshay Kumar was asked to give advice to young people about handling breakups and heartbreak, he shared his thoughts, "Mere sath jab break-up hua tha, 2-3 baar hua hai (Whenever I had a breakup, I had 2-3 of them), I used to exercise more. Channelise it. Because there was so much of anger, so you have to channelise it."

Akshay, who has been previously linked with several actresses like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Pooja Batra, chimed in, "I get into working out more. Khana bhi daba ke khana that (I would eat a lot). I think that is a way a martial artist would deal with a break-up. I believe that is the only way we understand it (heartbreak)."