Updated on: 10 September,2022 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Twinkle Khanna wishes 'Scrabble Master' Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Picture courtesy/Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account


Twinkle Khanna penned down a sweet birthday wish for her husband Akshay Kumar on his 55th birthday on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Mela' actor dropped a quirky wish for her husband.


Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master."

In the picture, the 'Bachchhan Paandey' actor was seen dressed in an army look with a camouflage cap, On the other hand, Twinkle was seen wearing a white shirt and coloured hair. The couple were seen playing Scrabble. As soon as the picture was uploaded, the fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

The birthday boy responded to his wife's post. He wrote, "Thank you," with a heart emoji. Actor Divya Dutta dropped a comment. She wrote,"Happy bday @akshaykumar .bests always." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a warm wish for the actor. He wrote, "Happy Birthday AK."

Akshay's birthday fell a day after his mother, Aruna Bhatia's death anniversary. Remembering her, Twinkle shared a family picture featuring Akshay, Akshay's sister, Alka Bhatia, Alka's husband Surendra Hiranandani, and Aruna, and remembered her. "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can't be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
Recently, Twinkle on Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia's death anniversary shared a happy family picture featuring the 'Sooryavanshi' actor, his mother, his sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani and her husband. Along with a caption, "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can't be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous hear."

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April. No release date has been announced so far. 

