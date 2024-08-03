Mid-day.com exclusively sat down at 'Udaan' actor Rajat Barmecha's cafe, located in the suburbs of Mumbai to learn the secret behind his camaraderie with Harleen Sethi

Friendships in showbiz are rare. In a place where cutthroat competition prevails, one can hardly consider their contemporary a friend. And God forbid if you’re spotted with someone of the opposite sex, “We’re just good friends” is hardly a phrase at your rescue. But that doesn’t apply to Harleen Sethi who shares the the most envious form of friendship with ‘Udaan’ actor Rajat Barmecha. Mid-day.com exclusively sat down at his cafe The Barmecha House, located in the suburbs of Mumbai to learn the secret behind this camaraderie.

Harleen introduced Rajat as her “dearest friend” and in jest instructed him to also say the same about her. Friends don’t need a cue to speak about each other and it was quite evident when Rajat instantly pulled up Harleen for being the only person to ask for his car at his cafe to be removed so she could keep hers. The actor also knows her favourite drink - Vietnamese coffee, which she sips regularly with just the right amount of almond milk.

When asked about how this friendship commenced, the two call it a “very funny story”. Rajat recalls that they first met at a cafe in his sister’s presence, spoke for a while, and left. Cut to a screening where Harleen “arrived like a diva” and Rajat failed to recognize her, re-introducing himself again.

Harleen added, “We either eat together or we're writing or just chilling. He gossips a lot,” to which Rajat quipped, “Clearly you guys know who does. I'm not kidding. Like you don't meet her for two days and she'll come back and first thing, ‘What did I miss?’”

The ‘Kohhra’ actor further stated, “We have this group on WhatsApp called Enthusiasts. All the people who met at The Barmecha house and, it's like a community. We have actors, writers, and directors.” “And the best part is the conversation is never about work,” adds Rajat.

Rajat mentioned how the cafe has witnessed friendships blossoming into love, and further into breakups too. The two asserted that bringing a significant other on a date at the cafe would be likened to making things official. Pointing at Harleen, he said, “If she brings a boy, it’ll go around Versova.” “You can’t have secretive things being done here,” added Harleen.

Rajat concluded by saying, “It's very rare for two people from different sexes to be friends,” to which Harleen added, “And not be competitive, and be very supportive. It's like a family away from home.”