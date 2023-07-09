Harleen Sethi: I hope after Kohrra, I get enough success that I don’t have to audition for my next part

Set to feature in Kohrra, Harleen Sethi on chasing success with meaty roles

Climbing the success ladder has not been easy for Harleen Sethi, who made her mark with Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey, but she has taken it in her stride. After patiently waiting for a role that spoke to her, she gave the audition for the thriller Kohrra. But the excitement of bagging a pivotal role was eclipsed by the fact that she had to essay a mother in the Netflix series. “I was sceptical about playing a mother. But when Sudip [Sharma, co-creator] sir called me to his office, I felt this was a dream come true, so if I have to play a mother, I will even do it,” says the actor, who features alongside Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky in the series.

Since the story didn’t focus on motherhood, Sethi was confident about pulling off the meaty role. “The [attention] was not on my character’s relationship with her son but her equation with the father. I have been waiting for a part like this to come my way because I want to learn, experiment, and test my versatility,” says the actor, who hasn’t been able to hit the bull’s eye with her subsequent projects after ALTBalaji’s romantic drama in 2018. So much so that Sethi often wondered why she wasn’t getting the roles she wanted and why the people she wanted to work with hadn’t approached her yet. Hoping to turn the tide with Kohrra, she adds, “I hope after Kohrra, I get enough success that I don’t have to audition for my next part.”

