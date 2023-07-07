Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah share BTS stills as they wrap their first schedule

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her film Ulajh's London shoot

BTS from the first shoot of 'Ulajh'. (Pic-Instagram)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her film Ulajh's London shoot. The cast has completed their first schedule and will now go on to the next round of filming. The cast of the film expressed their emotions on social media after ending up the patriotic thriller's gruelling schedule.

Janhvi, whose film 'Bawaal' is slated to be released this month, posted black-and-white photos from the set with the caption, "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go. Food for the soul." The images show the actor with director Sudhanshu Saria, and her team, and a few shots of her getting ready for the shoot.

Gulshan Devaiah, who co-stars with Janhvi, also shared photos and captioned them on social media, “Hot. Rain. Cold. Nightshifts. Clashing Helmets. Fun. Fatigue. Spasm. Excitement. Satisfaction. Happiness. We love. making movies #Ulajh.#UlajhDiaries."

The film also stars Roshan Matthew, who has announced that the next schedule would be shot in Delhi. He posted on Instagram, “We wrapped the first schedule of #Ulajh a couple of days ago in London. Bearings are a bit all over the place still. It’d be a lot worse for @iamsuds @shredevdube @janhvikapoor and the rest of the team that worked non-stop! But fun was had and cannot wait to get back to more of it. See you all in Delhi soon.”

Junglee Pictures is producing Ulajh, and the London schedule began in the middle of June this year. The film is described as a patriotic thriller that follows the story of a young IFS officer who becomes involved in a dangerous conspiracy while away from home.

The movie also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in important roles.

On the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the romantic drama was released on July 5. Meanwhile, Gulshan was recently seen in the 8 A.M metro opposite Saiyami Kher and in the Prime Video series 'Dahaad'.