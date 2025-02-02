Uorfi Javed, known for her fiery style and unapologetically blunt attitude, reacted to Ashneer Grover's viral video in which he is seen commenting against Salman Khan

In Pic: Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan

Salman Khan had confronted Ashneer Grover when he came as a guest on Bigg Boss 18. While he seemed very sorry to Bhaijaan on stage, months later, the former Shark Tank judge attended an event and launched fiery words against the Bollywood superstar. Showing his 'doglapan,' Ashneer made several remarks against Salman, and now, social media sensation and fashion enthusiast Uorfi Javed has called him out.

Uorfi, known for her fiery style and unapologetically blunt attitude, reacted to Ashneer's viral video. While reacting to the clip, she said, "Bas ab ye Salman ke samne bol ke dikha! This guy, Salman’s competition?"

Ashneer Grover hits back at Salman over Bigg Boss 18 episode

Ashneer was speaking at an event at NIT Kurukshetra, addressing a room full of students. The entrepreneur recently launched his own reality show called Rise and Fall. He called out Salman for saying he did not know his name on the show. "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, ‘Arey, main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name.’ Abey, naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?" (He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was called. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?)

He further added, “Aur ek baat main bata deta hoon. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum mujhse bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Main bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me." (And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me.)

Why did Salman confront Ashneer Grover?

In 2022, Ashneer, who was at a college event, recalled signing Salman Khan as a brand ambassador in 2019. The entrepreneur was seen saying, "I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore instead of Rs 7.5 crore."

While reacting to the viral video, Salman confronted Ashneer and said, “I heard you talking about me. You said, ‘We have signed him for this much.’ You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?"