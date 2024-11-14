Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Painting the town red

Up & About: Painting the town red

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

A bevy of actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Patralekhaa, graced a launch in the city. Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

Up & About: Painting the town red

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Patralekhaa

Listen to this article
Up & About: Painting the town red
x
00:00

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor


Health talk?



Alfia Jafry, who featured in a TV show, posed alongside sports influencer Kiara Powar

Date with dad

Ananya and Chunky Panday were seen at a photoshoot in Bandra

Best foot forward

Abhishek Bachchan made a bunch of revelations at the music launch of his upcoming film where director Shoojit Sircar was also present. The men indeed made a statement with their sartorial choices

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor arjun kapoor Ananya Panday chunky pandey abhishek bachchan shoojit sircar bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK