Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Acha khao acha bolo

Up and about: Acha khao, acha bolo

Updated on: 14 June,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Up and about: Uorfi Javed distributes pizzas among lensmen. Abhishek's all-black outfit, celeb workout and airport fits and more

Up and about: Acha khao, acha bolo

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Acha khao, acha bolo
x
00:00

Uorfi Javed distributes pizzas among lensmen, perhaps in the hope that her good deed could inspire good words from those constantly critical of her choices


In black


In black


Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle are spotted in Bandra

How is that

How is that

Earning praise for having shaved kilos off her frame, Rakhi Sawant showcases some of the skills she has been picking up during her gym sessions

Just in

Pooja Hegde and Sherlyn Chopra

Pooja Hegde and Sherlyn Chopra

Uorfi Javed abhishek bachchan nora fatehi remo dsouza rakhi sawant pooja hegde sherlyn chopra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK