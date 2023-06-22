Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Ae Halo Re

Up and about: Ae Halo Re

Updated on: 22 June,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan break out into a garba at the song launch of their next. Looks like the duo will be putting all the rehearsal to good use in October this year in their respective pandals

Up and about: Ae Halo Re

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Ae Halo Re
x
00:00

Weather friendly


Weather friendly


The scorching heat is unbearable for most of us, including Aditi Rao Hydari.  Her fix: an easy-breezy outfit


Girly Guppe

Girly Guppe

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy step out for coffee and conversation in the city. We love how Disha is so protective of Mouni

No break

No break

After all the frenzy of son Karan’s wedding, Sunny Deol is back to promoting the sequel of his love saga with Ameesha Patel. The duo were spotted on the set of a comedy show

Just in

Tip-top: Jacqueliene Fernandez; Comfort first: Divyanka Tripathi; Toh hum chalte hai: Kriti Sanon; In mommy’s protection: Shriya Saran with daughter

Tip-top: Jacqueliene Fernandez; Comfort first: Divyanka Tripathi; Toh hum chalte hai: Kriti Sanon; In mommy’s protection: Shriya Saran with daughter

No comments

Uorfi JavedUorfi Javed

Seriously, got nothing to say!

On to her next

On to her next

Spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, Alia Bhatt seems ready to start her next with the filmmaker. Guess Ranveer Singh was still on his way

Quirkily cute

Quirkily cute

Surprised to find paparazzi waiting to take her pictures outside a clinic, Karisma Kapoor puts on a goofy expression. Stop with the cuteness overload, Lolo

kiara advani kartik aaryan aditi rao hydari Disha Patani mouni roy sunny deol ameesha patel jacqueline fernandez divyanka tripathi kriti sanon shriya saran Kareena Kapoor alia bhatt Uorfi Javed bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK