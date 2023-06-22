Up and about: Ae Halo Re

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan break out into a garba at the song launch of their next. Looks like the duo will be putting all the rehearsal to good use in October this year in their respective pandals

Pics/Yogen Shah

Weather friendly

The scorching heat is unbearable for most of us, including Aditi Rao Hydari. Her fix: an easy-breezy outfit

Girly Guppe

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy step out for coffee and conversation in the city. We love how Disha is so protective of Mouni

No break

After all the frenzy of son Karan’s wedding, Sunny Deol is back to promoting the sequel of his love saga with Ameesha Patel. The duo were spotted on the set of a comedy show

Just in

Tip-top: Jacqueliene Fernandez; Comfort first: Divyanka Tripathi; Toh hum chalte hai: Kriti Sanon; In mommy’s protection: Shriya Saran with daughter

No comments

Uorfi Javed

Seriously, got nothing to say!

On to her next

Spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, Alia Bhatt seems ready to start her next with the filmmaker. Guess Ranveer Singh was still on his way

Quirkily cute

Surprised to find paparazzi waiting to take her pictures outside a clinic, Karisma Kapoor puts on a goofy expression. Stop with the cuteness overload, Lolo