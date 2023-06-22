Up and about: Ae Halo Re

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan break out into a garba at the song launch of their next. Looks like the duo will be putting all the rehearsal to good use in October this year in their respective pandals
Pics/Yogen Shah
Weather friendly
The scorching heat is unbearable for most of us, including Aditi Rao Hydari. Her fix: an easy-breezy outfit
Girly Guppe
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy step out for coffee and conversation in the city. We love how Disha is so protective of Mouni
No break
After all the frenzy of son Karan’s wedding, Sunny Deol is back to promoting the sequel of his love saga with Ameesha Patel. The duo were spotted on the set of a comedy show
Just in
Tip-top: Jacqueliene Fernandez; Comfort first: Divyanka Tripathi; Toh hum chalte hai: Kriti Sanon; In mommy’s protection: Shriya Saran with daughter
No comments
Uorfi Javed
Seriously, got nothing to say!
On to her next
Spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, Alia Bhatt seems ready to start her next with the filmmaker. Guess Ranveer Singh was still on his way
Quirkily cute
Surprised to find paparazzi waiting to take her pictures outside a clinic, Karisma Kapoor puts on a goofy expression. Stop with the cuteness overload, Lolo