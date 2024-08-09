Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Date nights

Up and about: Date nights

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Varun Dhawan guards wife Natasha Dalal from eager lensmen as they pap the duo at a city cinema hall

Up and about: Date nights

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Date nights
x
00:00

Varun Dhawan guards wife Natasha Dalal from eager lensmen as they pap the duo at a city cinema hall


Just in



Sanjana Sanghi


Sanjana Sanghi

Here, there, everywhere

Here, there, everywhere

Ammy Virk has been enjoying a string of successful Bollywood releases in the recent past, including an upcoming one with Vaani Kapoor and Fardeen Khan

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

varun dhawan natasha dalal Sanjana Sanghi vaani kapoor fardeen khan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK