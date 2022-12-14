Breaking News
Up and about: Anil Kapoor spotted at launch of a gymnasium

Updated on: 14 December,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

There is a reason why Anil Kapoor, at 65, can pass off as a 40-year-old. Guess we ought to learn a thing or two from the actor who is spotted at the launch of a gymnasium

Pics/Yogen Shah


Hot or cold: Sharvari Wagh; Tum yahaan?: Ananya Panday; On route: Aditya Roy Kapur


Decked and dolled up

It will take us some getting used to Vicky Kaushal’s clean-shaven face, as he begins promotions for his upcoming comedy flick with  Kiara Advani. We are totally digging Kiara’s saree

In a tight spot

Tisca Chopra is seen walking around Bandra in an animal print dress slipped over a lavender tee. A bit incongruous, don’t you think?

