Katrina Kaif is all smiles on vacation with hubby Vicky Kaushal, check out pics

Picture courtesy/Katrina Kaif's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has given some glimpses of her recent winter escapade with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bang Bang!' actor shared a few snaps from her vacation to what seems like a hill station.

"Travel Diaries," the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor captioned her post, which consisted of three snaps of her travel moments.

The first showcased the 39-year-old dressed in a faux-fur jacket with a bright smile, with other snaps including a sunset shot and a shot of ducks roaming around in a lush lawn following it.The final picture has actor Vicky Kaushal looking towards a foggy horizon. Fans and colleagues of the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor took to the comment section to express their appreciation with heart emojis.

"I am big fan mam," a user wrote.

"My favourite human," another user wrote. On Wednesday, the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor had shared a string of pictures from the vacation.

In the pictures, Katrina could be seen posing in a beautiful garden donning a floral sweater and blue jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and her hair open.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky will be next seen in a quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

