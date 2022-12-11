Have you heard? 'Three-film deal' between Pooja Hedge, Salman Khan!

It appears that Salman Khan has taken Pooja Hegde under his wing. Talk in tinsel town is that his production house has signed the actor for a three-film deal. While her first movie with him, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has completed filming and is being readied for an Eid 2023 release, she is said to team up with Sallu for two more projects.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

Buddy bonding

It appears that Salman Khan has taken Pooja Hegde under his wing. Talk in tinsel town is that his production house has signed the actor for a three-film deal. While her first movie with him, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has completed filming and is being readied for an Eid 2023 release, she is said to team up with Sallu for two more projects. If that’s not enough, rumours are rife that Salman and Pooja have got close while collaborating on Farhad Samji’s directorial venture, and are said to be more than just good friends. Uh oh… in that case, wonder where does that leave his Romanian girlfriend, Iulia Vântur?

Manushi roots for Messi

Manushi Chhillar, who recently began prepping for her next big film, is on a break for a few days. She is currently in Qatar to fulfil her dream of watching the talismanic Argentinian icon Lionel Messi play at the FIFA World Cup 2022. “It has been my dream to witness the legendary Messi play in the stadium. Being an ardent fan, I have been planning all these years to get a glimpse of his genius live on ground. There was no way I would miss seeing Messi play in the quarter-finals,” says the former Miss World.

Sequel shooting starts

Allu Arjun will finally begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule from Monday. In the last couple of months, he did a series of test shoots with co-star Rashmika Mandanna for Sukumar’s directorial venture. Allu recently returned from Russia, where he had gone for the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise. The action drama released in Moscow on December 1, and two days later, opened the Indian Film Festival of Russia. The actor has committed to complete the Pushpa sequel on priority.

Tahir, Fatima on road trip

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all praise for Fatima Sana Shaikh, with whom he collaborated for the music video, Taj, composed and sung by Ritviz. Terming working with Fatima a fun experience, Tahir says, “I have admired the diversity of her work from Dangal to Ludo and have watched her grow as an actor and a person over the years. This was our first time collaborating and our connection was instant, the minute we were in the frame together, it was like we had been rehearsing for this song for weeks. Fatima has a fun sense of humour and is comfortable in her own skin. As a result, all of the moments of laughter and play you see in the video are real. We also share a bond over mentor in Nitesh Tiwari, who directed both of us in Dangal and Chhichhore respectively.” Since the video is a road trip to Panchgani, the actors drove around the beautiful scenic lakes and forests.

Who wore it better?

Everyone is talking about how gorgeous Deepika Padukone is looking in the golden swimsuit in the film Pathaan. While another picture of the actor in a yellow swimwear from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is out, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s stunning images in a golden monokini from Dostana (2008) have also being going viral all over again. Not surprising then, that everyone on the internet is asking who looks more ravishing in the gold swimsuit, DP or PCJ?

