Up and about: Birdwatching

Jackie Shroff seems captivated by a painting at an art exhibition. Trying to find a deep metaphor in it, are we?
Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah
Seriously?
ADVERTISEMENT
From Aman Verma’s exaggerated pose to Shriya Saran’s risqué outfit — there was a lot happening at a recent award gala. But these antics leave both Parineeti Chopra and us unamused
Blowout vs baarish
When Mumbai’s humidity doesn’t ruin the perfect blowout, the rains do. Twinkle Khanna puts up a spirited fight to protect her tresses as she steps out of a salon
Just in
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Vaani Kapoor