Breaking News
Handler fights off leopard to save his jenny
Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli
‘PFI Zindabad’ appear at Navi Mumbai houses
Palghar gets village-level disaster management panels
Rains make little impact on lake levels
‘Water level was rising as I struggled to get out of car’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Birdwatching

Up and about: Birdwatching

Updated on: 26 June,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Jackie Shroff seems captivated by a painting at an art exhibition. Trying to find a deep metaphor in it, are we?

Up and about: Birdwatching

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Birdwatching
x
00:00

Seriously?


Seriously?


From Aman Verma’s exaggerated pose to Shriya Saran’s risqué outfit — there was a lot happening at a recent award gala. But these antics leave both Parineeti Chopra and us unamused


Blowout vs baarish

Blowout vs baarish

When Mumbai’s humidity doesn’t ruin the perfect blowout, the rains do. Twinkle Khanna puts up a spirited fight to protect her tresses as she steps out of a salon

Just in

Just in

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Vaani Kapoor 

jackie shroff shriya saran parineeti chopra bharti singh twinkle khanna sara ali khan varun dhawan vaani kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK