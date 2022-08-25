Breaking News
Up and about: Copy cat?

Updated on: 25 August,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Pretty sure Ranbir Kapoor is trying to decipher how to eat without cutlery by learning from Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli during a promotional round. Pics/Yogen shah, PTI

SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Ranbir Kapoor/Pics/Yogen shah, PTI


That smile


Well aware that it’s tough to steal the limelight when sharing a frame with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan chooses to play to his strengths


Nach meri rani

Amruta Khanvilkar and Madhuri Dixit Nene gear up for another dance reality show

Baal Baal Bache

Well aware that it’s only a matter of time before her curly hair became a ball of frizz in this season, Taapsee Pannu is perhaps glad that lensmen caught her at a good time

Picture dekh lo

Perhaps hopeful that their film isn’t affected by the rather ridiculous boycott trend that has hampered Bollywood releases, Madhur Bhandarkar and Tamannaah Bhatia pay a visit to the city’s Siddhivinayak temple

My own tunes

Disconnected from the hustle and bustle that accompanies the paparazzi, Varun Dhawan greets them while tuned into a world of his own

Just in

Nimrat Kaur and Sunny Leone

