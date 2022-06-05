Up and about: Drama, drama, drama

There’s bound to be drama when industry folk gather in one location. We wish to be privy to the conversation between Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor that has the former giving such reactions

Pics/Yogen Shah

Perpetually seen in western attire, it is interesting to catch Esha Gupta in a saree. Is it rented?

Green carpet welcome

Three people truly stood out at the first day of IIFA awards ongoing in Abu Dhabi. While Honey Singh has gone back to being fit, can’t say so much about his style quotient. We cannot summarise in words our reaction to the gold lizard neckpiece. Dressed in a shimmery attire and transparent shoes, Jacqueline Fernandez was a sight to behold. Sai Tamhankar did seem to give her best shot in the black and gold ensemble, but what is it with the expression?

Just in

On duty: Vicky Kaushal; Chic and comfy: Chitrangda Singh; Hail black: Ranbir Kapoor

The blue hue

Out with the old and in with the new—Karan Singh Grover colours his hair blue for a little change in life

Mat karo mera peecha

Nataša Stankovic Pandya seems to have had her fill of paparazzi in this lifetime

Like Father, like son

It’s interesting to see Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajveer following in his father’s footsteps by taking to the stage of a talent show with his guitar to sing a song. Guess the future will be starry