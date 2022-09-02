Breaking News
Up and about: Festivities begin

Updated on: 02 September,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
B-Town’s actors mark the onset of the festive season

Tusshar Kapoor. Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah


Neil Nitin Mukesh with his family, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff and Divya DuttaNeil Nitin Mukesh with his family, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff and Divya Dutta


With great revelry, B-Town’s actors mark the onset of the festive season with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Besties Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar inarguably win the title of the finest dressed celebrities this week. Neha’s play with pastels is particularly noteworthy

Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda

Aaditya Thackeray joins a bevy of Bollywood stars for a celebratory event hosted by Arpita Khan

