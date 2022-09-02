Up and about: Festivities begin

B-Town’s actors mark the onset of the festive season
Tusshar Kapoor. Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah
Neil Nitin Mukesh with his family, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff and Divya Dutta
With great revelry, B-Town’s actors mark the onset of the festive season with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Take notes
Besties Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar inarguably win the title of the finest dressed celebrities this week. Neha’s play with pastels is particularly noteworthy
Just in
Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda
Join in
Aaditya Thackeray joins a bevy of Bollywood stars for a celebratory event hosted by Arpita Khan
Also Read: Have you heard? At long last…