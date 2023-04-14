Up and about: Fit as a fiddle

After a fun-filled session at the park, Angad Bedi is seen cycling wife Neha Dhupia back home. While the ride seems tad uncomfortable in traffic, we are sure she enjoyed the company

Pics/Yogen Shah

Sporty much

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam was spotted at a Bandra park trying his hand at skateboarding. Now doesn’t that remind you of SRK in Pardes? Like father, like son!

White wash

Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma are seen heading to their father Randhir Kapoor’s house. Dressed in white, Bebo looks stunning as usual, while Lolo gives us the ‘I don’t want to be photographed’ vibe

Red carpet walk

Sisterhood: Disha Patani with Mouni Roy; Looking my age: Mithila Palkar; Twinning: Anil Kapoor with Sobhita Dhulipala and All smiles: Huma Qureshi

The creme de la crème of B-Town turned up at a celebration and launch party. We are absolutely digging Shraddha Kapoor in the red ensemble. Mithila Palkar and Bhumi Pednekar keep it simple, chic and stylish in their green and white attires, respectively. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff turned up in all black, but it was Sobhita Dhulipala’s black suit that has us sit up and take notice

My style: Bhumi Pednekar; What a stunner: Shraddha Kapoor; Dhoom reunion: Abhishek Bachchan with Hrithik Roshan and Brother from

another mother: Varun Dhawan with Tiger Shroff