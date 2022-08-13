Breaking News
Up and about: It’s a wrap

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday celebrate the wrap up of their film

Pics/Sameer Markande, Yogen Shah


Giving the usual bling a miss, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Kalki Koechlin and Zoya Akhtar dress down for a party to celebrate the completion of their 
upcoming film


New wheels

Nimrat Kaur can’t seem to contain her smile as she flaunts her new car for the paparazzi 

Celebrating the love

The newly married couple was a sight to behold, with singer-composer Arjun Kanungo in a black suit, and bride Carla Dennis in a sheer shimmery saree. The duo invited Sussanne Khan, who was in attendance with beau Arslan Goni, and Kubbra Sait, among others for a post-wedding party in Colaba

Just in

Feeling blue: Sophie Choudry; That sly smile: Arbaaz Khan; What A hottie, hottie: Vijay Deverakonda

