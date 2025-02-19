It’s fun to watch serious people let their hair down and be in the moment. Like when Shabana Azmi and Jyotika held dabbas on their head to entertain paparazzi at the trailer launch of their upcoming series

Shabana Azmi and Jyotika

Listen to this article Up & About: Jyotika and Shabana Azmi hold dabbas on their head x 00:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Wamiqa Gabbi

Avec fam

There’s something special about taking your family to watch a movie. Tamannaah Bhatia is seen spending quality time with her fam at the movies

Kya, kya Karvate ho?

Arjun Kapoor can’t stop snickering as photogs request him to strike animated poses with co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Party toh banti hai

Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in the strapless dress with gold ear cuffs. Not so sure about the boots, but dressing up for the success of her recent outing is a must, no?

Just in

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with daughter Malti Marie