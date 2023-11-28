Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Let the dance go on

Up & About: Let the dance go on

Updated on: 28 November,2023 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The latest edition of celebrity dance reality show saw the contestants explore and experiment with new looks and moves. Pics/Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora, Guauhar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanishaa Mukerji

Arshad Warsi, Boney Kapoor, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare


Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt


Sonam K Ahuja, Shruti and Akshara Haasan


Manoj Bajpayee and Pratik Gandhi

Awards season

Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao emerged winners as the awards season kicked off over the weekend. Jackie Shroff continued to flaunt his love for plants 

To new beginings

Sayaji Shinde, Balachandra Nemade and Gayatri Patil get together to announce their new film based on a popular Marathi book. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Just in

Tiger Shroff, Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh

Vaani Kapoor and Rupali Ganguly

