Up & About: Movie mania

Updated on: 10 April,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

What’s a weekend without a movie night? And Alia Bhatt has the best date too, as she steps out hand-in-hand with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt to catch the latest release

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt


New friends




At a Manish Malhotra dinner, we expect the usual suspects (read Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora). This time around though, the guest list includes Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Fukrey actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.


Role reversal

Fans aren’t the only ones eager for a selfie. Actor Sangeeta Bijlani can’t resist the temptation to click one with fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta

XOXO

Nothing expresses the joy of meeting your friend after long, like a jaadu ki jhappi. Kubbra Sait and Karishma Tanna will vouch for that, as they shower affection on Terence Lewis at his Easter party.

Just in

Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor

