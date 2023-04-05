Richard Madden says he would be honoured to work in Bollywood films

Richard Madden, the lead actor in the upcoming streaming action-thriller series 'Citadel' as an elite spy, expressed his deep respect and admiration for Bollywood and shared that he would feel privileged to work in a Bollywood movie

Actor Richard Madden, who will be soon seen playing an elite spy in the upcoming streaming action-thriller series 'Citadel', said that he will be honoured to work in a Bollywood movie.



The actor is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions of the series which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra.



Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard said: 'India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here.'

He also mentioned that he would like to essay a comic role if he works in a Bollywood movie as it's something that he hasn't tried his hands on.



Talking more about his visit to India, the actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city's Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend - a leopard that often lurks in the eco-sensitive zone, deterred him from doing so.

About his upcoming series Citadel, the groundbreaking global series, which premieres April 28 with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

