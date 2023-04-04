GOT star Richard Madden cancels visit to Sanjay Gandhi National Park over Leopard threat

Richard Madden promotes the upcoming spy series 'Citadel' in Mumbai as part of the Asia Pacific promotional tour and cancels the visit to Sanjay Gandhi Nation Park due to the leopard threat

Richard Madden's Instagram

Actor Richard Madden, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Citadel', is in Mumbai for the Asia Pacific leg of promotions of the global spy series.



The actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city's Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend deterred him from doing so.



Speaking on the sidelines of a media event organised for 'Citadel', Richard told the media, ‘I had planned on visiting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but I've been told that leopard lurks in there somewhere so, I guess I'll have to refrain from going there.’



Adding onto that, his 'Citadel' co-star Priyanka Chopra shared that he has a really packed schedule so he won't be able to see many places in India.

The groundbreaking global series premieres April 28, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

'Citadel' is set to drop on Prime Video on April 28.

