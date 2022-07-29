Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Smriti Irani accuses Sonia Gandhi of sanctioning humiliation of Prez Murmu
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Ooh la la Vidya Balan

Up and about: Ooh la la, Vidya Balan!

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

We can’t seem to take our eyes off Vidya Balan, who turns up at a book launch in a black saree and a beautiful traditional jewellery set. So pretty!

Up and about: Ooh la la, Vidya Balan!

Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah


Supportive friends

Supportive friends

A day after turning 39, Kubbra Sait invites friends Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma to join in the celebration of her new milestone — her book


Also Read: Have you heard? A new jodi on screen

Uff yeh zulfein

Uff yeh zulfein

A trip to the salon has Kangana Ranaut stepping out with bouncy curls and Raveena Tandon showing off her wavy and styled tresses. Which one do you like better?

High fashion

High fashion

Always on point with her fashion choices, Mouni Roy doesn’t disappoint in the monochrome outfit accessorised with a black bag and shoes

Alternative career is set

Alternative career is set

Whether Taimur Ali Khan has a future in showbiz or not, is yet be seen. But the young nawab will definitely make it as a footballer 

Ban gaya gentleman

Ban gaya gentleman

From the middle-class family man to the suited and booted gentleman, Manoj Bajpayee can pull off any look with ease, and look debonair doing it, no?

Dramatic much?

Dramatic much?

Keeping the photographers entertained, Rakul Preet Singh bids adieu with an elaborate goodbye

Also Read: Have you heard? Salman Khan’s new dilemma

Just in

Casual and pretty: Aditi Rao Hydari; Frame me: Mrunal Thakur; Desi girl: Sara Ali Khan; Just dosts: Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon

Casual and pretty: Aditi Rao Hydari; Frame me: Mrunal Thakur; Desi girl: Sara Ali Khan; Just dosts: Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon

vidya balan Kubbra Sait konkona sen sharma Kangana Ranaut raveena tandon mouni roy taimur ali khan manoj bajpayee rakul preet singh aditi rao hydari Mrunal Thakur sara ali khan kartik aaryan kriti sanon bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK