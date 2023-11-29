Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Cut the fuss

Up and about: Cut the fuss

Updated on: 29 November,2023 02:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Up and about: Here's what celebrities were up to in the recent few days

Pics/Yogen Shah

Nimrat KaurNimrat Kaur


Following the release of his debut film, Raj Kundra is seen at a city gurudwara along with wife Shilpa Shetty and daughter Samisha


Marking a big day


Alia Bhatt grabs a meal with birthday girl Shaheen, the “sunshine” of her life, along with mother Soni Razdan

Being a cat mom

Richa Chadha kicks off the week by tending to her two cats. The actor is spotted outside a pet clinic on Tuesday

Just in

Bobby Deol; Shailesh Lodha; Ranbir Kapoor; Arjun Kanungo with Carla Dennis; Tiger Shroff

