Up and about Blessed be

Up and about: Blessed be

Updated on: 14 July,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant may be over, but the festivities are in full swing

Top boss arrives: PM Modi with Ambani parivaar. Pics/Satej Shinde

The big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant may be over, but the festivities are in full swing. The who’s who of B-Town, politics, and 
business world turned up for the blessing ceremony of the newly married couple


Mukkabaaz: Mary Kom with husband K Onler Kom; God of south: Rajinikanth; Baghban: Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda


Nawabs are here: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan; Parchayee: Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bowled over: Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali; ‘Khan’daan: Savita Chhibber, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana 

Sawaar Loon: Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Bhai is here: Salman Khan

