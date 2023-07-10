Breaking News
Up and about: Ridiculous, until...

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Surely the makers of unflattering ensembles can also make sales by having Shilpa Shetty advocate for them

Pics/Yogen Shah

Surely the makers of unflattering ensembles can also make sales by having Shilpa Shetty advocate for them. Shetty can, after all, make mediocre look magnificent!


Too soon?


Kriti Sanon had us vouch for her casual fashion statements, until she turned about. What’s your take?

A lot in Bandra

A bevy of actors, including Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, hit the city streets over the weekend 

Just in

Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan; Govinda; Kangana Ranaut; Shirley Setia and Pritam

Say what?

Mrunal Thakur greets lensmen as they pap her in Andheri on a rainy Sunday

