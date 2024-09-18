Up & About: Taimur and Jeh try to get in Saif Ali Khan's selfie frame

After their playtime together, Taimur and Jeh are eager to fit into the frame when abba Saif Ali Khan tries to take a selfie
Saif Ali Khan
Mud mud ke naa dekh
ADVERTISEMENT
Known to show his goofy side only to his family or on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor offers a smoldering expression as paparazzi spot him in Bandra
Effort matters
After the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations, Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Amruta Fadnavis and MLA Bharti Lavekar to help clean up Versova beach
Time avec familia
After their family vacation to Singapore, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi head out for some Asian cuisine and bump into Patralekhaa
Flower power
Sporting an orange jumpsuit set, Jiya Shankar is spotted leaving a Juhu restaurant
Here for you
Karisma Kapoor is spotted visiting Malaika Arora’s mother at her home, during the family’s hard time
Just in
Sana Makbul, Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Kiara Advani