Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Up & About: Taimur and Jeh try to get in Saif Ali Khan's selfie frame

Updated on: 19 September,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

After their playtime together, Taimur and Jeh are eager to fit into the frame when abba Saif Ali Khan tries to take a selfie

Saif Ali Khan

Mud mud ke naa dekh




Known to show his goofy side only to his family or on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor offers a smoldering expression as paparazzi spot him in Bandra


Effort matters

After the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations, Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Amruta Fadnavis and MLA Bharti Lavekar to help clean up Versova beach

Time avec familia

After their family vacation to Singapore, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi head out for some Asian cuisine and bump into Patralekhaa

Flower power

Sporting an orange jumpsuit set, Jiya Shankar is spotted leaving a Juhu restaurant

Here for you

Karisma Kapoor is spotted visiting Malaika Arora’s mother at her home, during the family’s hard time

Just in

Sana Makbul, Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Kiara Advani

saif ali khan taimur ali khan Kunal Kemmu soha ali khan karisma kapoor Shah Rukh Khan twinkle khanna kiara advani bollywood news Entertainment News

