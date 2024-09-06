Rumoured exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s banter evidently caught the attention of lensmen at an event organised in the city

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Up and about: Past to now x 00:00

Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday with Karan Johar and Agastya Nanda

ADVERTISEMENT

Just in

Sonu Sood, Atlee, Zareen Khan and Ranveer Singh

Calm the mind

Angad Bedi, usually seen on the sprinting field, indulged in some mid-week meditation as he was spotted at a yoga studio

In white

Oversized attires and fluid jackets are Tara Sutaria and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s means to rock all-white ensembles. We’re taking notes!