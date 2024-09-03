On Monday, Deepika and Ranveer took to their Instagram and shared several monochromatic pictures of their pregnancy shoot in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump

In Pic: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Pic/Instagram)

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, took the internet by storm yesterday as they dropped the pictures from their maternity photoshoot. On Monday, the actress, along with Ranveer, took to her Instagram and shared several monochromatic pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing together, showcasing their beautiful chemistry. Deepika Padukone, blooming with the radiant glow of pregnancy, looks stunning. She can be seen wearing different outfits like a sheer dress with her bump showing, a loose cardigan, a blazer, and a sweater.

In several pictures, the papa-to-be, Ranveer Singh, is proudly seen beside her. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen kissing Deepika as she candidly poses for a cute snap. As the couple shared the pictures, several industry friends congratulated them and showered them with wishes.

Bollywood Celebs reaction to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Pregnancy shoot

Jai Mehta wrote, “@ranveersingh Yay! New job titles coming soon. Hope the baby boss takes it easy on you both :) Love and blessings baba.” Priyanka dropped a red heart and fire emoji. Singer Sophie Choudry commented, "So so beautiful, you guys..." Bhumi wrote, "Beautiful (red heart emoji)." “Ufffff nazar na lage,” Amruta Khanvilkar commented. Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others dropped heart emojis.

Many fans also reacted to the post. One user stated, “Mommy of the year and the upcoming year ahead, Deepika rules.” “Love & Blessings To You Both,” another user commented. While a third user stated, “GODDESSSSSSSSSSS.”

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film minted Rs 1041 crores worldwide, and incidentally saw Deepika essaying the character of Sumathi, who is pregnant with the titular character. Prior to this, she was seen in ‘Fighter’ in the role of a helicopter pilot, who rescues a team of fighter pilots from a cross-border operation. She has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline, in which she will be seen essaying the role of female super cop, Shakti Shetty, sharing the screen with her hubby Ranveer Singh. Ranveer, for his part, will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. The actor had earlier announced the film by sharing a black-and-white photo collage featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits and had grim expressions on their faces.

