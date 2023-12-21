Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor catch up on gossip at a Japanese eatery in the city. #KhaanaTohBahanaHai
Pics/Yogen Shah
Bhai’s brother’s birthday
Salman Khan with mother Salma Khan; Sohail with son Yohan Khan; Salim Khan; Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia
ADVERTISEMENT
On Sohail Khan’s 53rd birthday bash, the ‘Khan’daan turned up in full force. Salman’s father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan joined in the celebrations
Just in
Desi girl: Janhvi Kapoor; So casual: Shamita Shetty
Calling Dance master
It’s not surprising to see Tiger Shroff at the launch of Rahul Shetty’s dance studio. The dancer community is united and supportive of its comrades. So, how could Tiger miss this grand event