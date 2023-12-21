Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Girls day out

Up and about: Girls’ day out!

Updated on: 21 December,2023 06:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Top

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor catch up on gossip at a Japanese eatery in the city. #KhaanaTohBahanaHai

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Bhai’s brother’s birthday


Salman Khan with mother Salma Khan; Sohail with son Yohan Khan; Salim Khan; Riteish Deshmukh with wife GeneliaSalman Khan with mother  Salma Khan; Sohail with son Yohan Khan; Salim Khan; Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia


On Sohail Khan’s 53rd birthday bash, the ‘Khan’daan turned up in full force. Salman’s father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan joined in the celebrations


Just in

Desi girl: Janhvi Kapoor; So casual: Shamita Shetty

Desi girl: Janhvi Kapoor; So casual: Shamita Shetty

Calling Dance master

Calling Dance master

It’s not surprising to see Tiger Shroff at the launch of Rahul Shetty’s dance studio. The dancer community is united and supportive of its comrades. So, how could Tiger miss this grand event

