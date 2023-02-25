Exclusive video! Shamita Shetty: If I get an opportunity in the Korean industry I'm running away

Shamita's film 'The Tenant' has just released

Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty whose film 'The Tenant' has just released says she is excited to take on more work and explore different industries. The actress is a self-confessed fan of Korean films and dramas and says, "If I get an opportunity in the Korean industry I'm running away."

Also Read: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia: Shamita Shetty was brave and confident

Speaking of her love for Korean cinema, Shamita told mid-day.com, "I absolutely love the way they narrate their stories, it's so beautiful. I'm in love with Gong Yoo and have loved him for a long time now, he's so lovely. There are so many actors, Park Seo-Joon, Kim Soo-hyun, such brilliant performers. When you watch their work, you think 'Are they really emotion this way? It's so amazing.' There's a reason why there's this Korean craze in India right now. The story they tell are beautiful."

Shamita also spoke about the kind of roles she would like to do in the future, being typecast in glamorous roles and being perceived as unapproachable, before 'Bigg Boss' changed it all, cost her on the work front, "I haven't explored a lot because I haven't done as much work so I'm not going to restrict myself but I'd like to do action in a film that's centered around dance. Society judges you by what they see on the outside, they don't even make an effort to want to know you. I may have come across as unapproachable but once I went into 'Bigg Boss' people saw the real me and that was one of the reasons I went into the house. I didn't get the opportunity to do as much work as I wanted to onscreen, I'm hoping that changes. There's definitely a hunger for good work."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tanu Weds Manu' completes twelve years