Breaking News
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses
Four out of 10 Mumbaikars are at high risk of heart diseases
Mumbai: Wedding season on, Kadak gang back on street
Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year
Mumbai: Cops hunt for man who wrecked grotto

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive video Shamita Shetty If I get an opportunity in the Korean industry Im running away

Exclusive video! Shamita Shetty: If I get an opportunity in the Korean industry I'm running away

Updated on: 25 February,2023 05:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shamita's film 'The Tenant' has just released

Exclusive video! Shamita Shetty: If I get an opportunity in the Korean industry I'm running away

Shamita Shetty/Instagram


Shamita Shetty whose film 'The Tenant' has just released says she is excited to take on more work and explore different industries. The actress is a self-confessed fan of Korean films and dramas and says, "If I get an opportunity in the Korean industry I'm running away."


Also Read: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia: Shamita Shetty was brave and confident



Speaking of her love for Korean cinema, Shamita told mid-day.com, "I absolutely love the way they narrate their stories, it's so beautiful. I'm in love with Gong Yoo and have loved him for a long time now, he's so lovely. There are so many actors, Park Seo-Joon, Kim Soo-hyun, such brilliant performers. When you watch their work, you think 'Are they really emotion this way? It's so amazing.' There's a reason why there's this Korean craze in India right now. The story they tell are beautiful."


Shamita also spoke about the kind of roles she would like to do in the future, being typecast in glamorous roles and being perceived as unapproachable, before 'Bigg Boss' changed it all, cost her on the work front, "I haven't explored a lot because I haven't done as much work so I'm not going to restrict myself but I'd like to do action in a film that's centered around dance. Society judges you by what they see on the outside, they don't even make an effort to want to know you. I may have come across as unapproachable but once I went into 'Bigg Boss' people saw the real me and that was one of the reasons I went into the house. I didn't get the opportunity to do as much work as I wanted to onscreen, I'm hoping that changes. There's definitely a hunger for good work."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tanu Weds Manu' completes twelve years

Are you excited for Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi`s Selfiee?
shamita shetty Korean movies korean web series Korean Entertainment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK