Up about The filmi baaraat
Up & about: The filmi baaraat

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

At Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception, we spotted Shriya wishing Eid mubarak to the paparazzi. While SRK walked in stylishly late, Emraan and Mallika came face-to-face after eons. Talk about a Murder throwback! Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi, Yogen Shah

Shriya Saran, Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumi Pednekar

Shah Rukh Khan, Anand Pandit, Mallika Sherawat and Emraan HashmiShah Rukh Khan, Anand Pandit, Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi


Sista from another mother


Preity Zinta and Iulia Vantur


Preity Zinta and Iulia Vântur get up-close and personal at Sohail Khan’s Eid party

Actor within

Shahid Kapoor can pull off both looks—the chocolate boy, and the rugged avatar. We are loving his bad boy vibes here

Curious case of attires

We may not be the fashion police, but no one must be allowed to wear the pants that Salman Khan is strutting around in. AR Rahman’s floral black and white suit seems too jarring. Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali throws a curveball in a sharp suit

