Urmila Matondkar: Never learnt to dance, yet known as a dancing star

We’ve all danced to her hit numbers and tried to emulate her steps, but no one can do it like Urmila Matondkar. Her fans may have missed seeing her on the big screen, but the actor insists that mentally, she “never left the set.” Now, she is back where she belongs as she joins the judges’ panel for DID Supermoms with Remo D’Souza and Bhagyashree. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Matondkar, 48, talks about the joy of dancing and how the reality show is an important step to empower women.

What was the initial feeling of returning to the screen after 14 years?

No artiste feels that they have ever left the set. I didn’t think about things like comebacks [when I was away from the camera]. The initial feeling of getting involved with a dance show and watching people dance is exciting. More importantly, the show is about women. I feel Indian women are constantly left behind in the larger perspective of family. Ever since they are born, they are busy being a good daughter, sister, wife, or mother. In the process, they forget their own desires and dreams. So, this was a chance for them to put [their talent] out there. I am all for women standing for women. If I can be part of their journey, I won’t let the chance go at all.

What do you look for in dancers?

Dancing is about using your body and expressions to convey something without speaking. I had never learnt dancing, yet I am known as a dancing star. My first co-star [Ravi Behl, Narsimha] was supposed to be a dancing sensation. When I was asked if I had learnt dancing, I had said no. Yet, from my very first film, I was known for my dancing skills. At the end of the day, the greatest dancers are those who connect with people on various levels. [As a judge, I am looking for] what the contestants are trying to say through their dance, and see how the public reacts to it.

How have dance reality shows changed over time?

We have [encountered] women who learnt dancing through social media. One of the contestants, a mother to three, danced like a dream and even did headstands. When we asked her how she learnt it, she revealed that she would shut the door and practice in her room. But one day she fell, and that’s when her husband and kids got to know about it. So, the arrival of social media has taken the [hobby] to another level. There is so much information and [access] available out there that you can learn on your own.

You said actors never leave the set, but did you miss being in front of the camera?

No, because I give more than 100 per cent to everything I do. I am always in the moment fully. When that moment is gone, I don’t miss it or try to recreate it. Growth is a part of life, and it needs to be multifaceted. I have used [these past years] to do things like travelling, reading, yoga, and politics. Not to forget, I also got married, and was busy enjoying that [new chapter]. There is so much in the world to do. Movies have been the most gratifying part of my life.

Why haven’t you explored the OTT world yet?

If you look at my body of work, I doubt there is a genre or role I have not yet explored. Unless there is something that [goes beyond what I’ve done], it doesn’t make sense for me to do [shows] for the heck of it. I have never done things to stay visible. Having said that, an OTT [project] is around the corner. Mark my words, when I come back, [it will be something great].