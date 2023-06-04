Urmila Matondkar urges people to spread love and not hatred

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2023 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Urmila looked gorgeous as she wore an off-shoulder black dress. She paired it with matching heels. The 'Judaai' actor opted for soft makeup look and left her curly hair untied

Picture Courtesy/Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account

Actor Urmila Matondkar shared an inspirational post on her Instagram. The 'Rangeela' actor took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself. She wrote, "Dance like no one is watching but more importantly Love As Everyone Matters..at the end of it love will sail you through the challenges of life not hatred and grudges"


Urmila looked gorgeous as she wore an off-shoulder black dress. She paired it with matching heels. The 'Judaai' actor opted for soft makeup look and left her curly hair untied.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)


The actor's fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the picture was uploaded.A fan wrote, "My favourite."

Another commented, "Urmila U R Looking Beautiful.""Wonderful weekend vibes. wwwoow....supb", a social media user wrote.

Urmila married Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman in 2016 in a low-key ceremony.

Urmila entered the film industry as a child artist. She first appeared in BR Chopra's 'Karm', Marathi film 'Zaakol' and Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'. And years later, as an adult, she established her name as a Rangeela actress in Bollywood. Judaai, Satya and Jungle are some of her memorable films.

Like the other 90s actresses, Urmila is set to debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the series 'Tiwari' is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story. In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand. The series is now in pre-production.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

