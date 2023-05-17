Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Mannat, discuss cultural impact of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti as he gave him a warm Mumbai welcome

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted Eric Garcetti, the newly appointed US Ambassador to India. Shah Rukh invited Eric to his Mumbai home Mannat. Taking to his twitter feed on Tuesday night, Eric shared a set of pictures from the evening. Eric and SRK can be seen posing together for the cameras.

In the caption, Eric wrote, 'Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia"

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar has kickstarted the scripting for the third instalment of the 'Don' franchise, titled 'Don 3'. Fans who had been eagerly waiting in anticipation to see 'Don 3' with superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the most wanted Don, well, we have some unfortunate news for you. According to reports that are floating around, Shah Rukh Khan who has played the titular role twice in previous two instalments, 'Don' and 'Don 2', has decided to exit 'Don 3'.

In a recent report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took shape of a script through the pandemic. Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to universal section of audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel”

The 'Don' universe had even bigger plans of bringing together the 3 generations of Don - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and a gen-next star. “But SRK felt the idea of spinning Don universe would be gimmicky and hence advised the team about his exit,” the source added.