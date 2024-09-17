During a brief interaction, singer Usha Uthup questioned CJI DY Chandrachud's presence at an event and asked his stance on the horrific Kolkata rape and murder case

Usha Uthup, DY Chandrachud Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Why aren't you in court?': Usha Uthup questions CJI Chandrachud about Kolkata rape-murder case after spotting him at an event x 00:00

Singer Usha Uthup ran into Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud at the SheShakti event in New Delhi on September 16. He was one of the keynote speakers there and emphasized the need for society to move beyond making concessions for women and, instead, to recognize their entitlements. During a brief interaction, Usha questioned the CJI’s presence at the event and asked his stance on the horrific Kolkata rape and murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Usha Uthup said to CJI Chandrachud

A journalist shared the account of what happened between Usha and Chandrachud with a post on X, formerly Twitter. She wrote, “Usha Uthup doesn’t pull punches. The moment she met CJI Chandrachud last evening she said, ‘What are you doing at an event? Why aren’t you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case? The entire world is watching.'" She added that Chandrachud played along. “CJI was a real sport.”

Usha Uthup doesn't pull punches. The moment she met CJI Chandrachud last evening she said, "What are you doing at an event? Why aren't you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case? The entire world is watching"

CJI was a real sport pic.twitter.com/4MCG6l9K6g — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 17, 2024

Amid protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud resumed hearing its suo motu case over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's capital city on August 9. The court questioned the West Bengal Government notification that barred women from doing night duties and women doctors cannot be working beyond a 12-hour shift.

CJI Chandrachud bats for women’s safety

Addressing the larger issue of women's rights and safety, CJI Chandrachud pointed out that while legal provisions exist to safeguard women's interests in both public and private spaces, changing societal mindsets is crucial for real justice. He opened his address by discussing the broad challenges facing women today, which include the need for equal opportunities and dignity. The CJI stressed that women's rights are not just a women's issue, highlighting how he had personally learned valuable lessons from his female colleagues.

About Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling'. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films. She was conferred Padma Bhushan earlier this year. She has also sung in multiple South films including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Usha Uthup recently dropped her own rendition of the song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'