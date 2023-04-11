Vaani Kapoor visits Sarnath Temple, shares pictures from her trip

On Tuesday, Vaani took to her Instagram feed and shared some glimpses of her trip to Sarnath Temple

After winning critical acclaim for flawlessly pulling off a transgender character on the silver screen with the movie, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to take the OTT space by storm with her maiden series called 'Mandala Murders'.

On Tuesday, Vaani took to her Instagram feed and shared some glimpses of her trip to Sarnath Temple.

The actor can be seen in a relaxed outfit, wearing a checkered shirt, fitted jeans and a pair of sports shoes.

In the caption, Vaani wrote, "A day well spent at the most tranquil & enlightened Sarnath temple. As Buddha says “ without inner peace, outer peace is impossible”"

Actor Raashii Khanna commented, "Cutie"

Best known for 'Gullak', actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta also reacted to Vaani's post with clapping emojis. Vaibhav will be seen alongside Vaani in 'Mandala Murders'

In her previous post, Vaani shared a few videos from her martial arts training session. The actress also hinted at a new endeavour and said that something new is coming for her fans.

In the video, Vaani can be seen training to land her kicks properly. Sharing a collective of three videos, the actress wrote in the caption: "Kickstarting something new .. Can I already get a black belt?"

On the work front, the actress will be soon seen in the social-comedy film, titled 'Sarvagunn Sampanna', which she signed last year. She will be essaying the role of a woman in the film who fights for her integrity in society. The film is helmed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh and started its production in August last year.

Vaani made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film 'Shuddh Desi Romance', which released in 2013 and also starred Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was most recently seen in the period film 'Shamshera' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in dual roles and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.