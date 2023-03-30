Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut with YRFs Mandala Murders shares a glimpse of her first look from the series

Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut with YRF's 'Mandala Murders', shares a glimpse of her first look from the series

Updated on: 30 March,2023 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Headlined by Vaani Kapoor, 'Mandala Murders' also features 'Gullak' fame, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta in a lead role

Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut with YRF's 'Mandala Murders', shares a glimpse of her first look from the series

(Pics courtesy: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram)


After winning critical acclaim for flawlessly pulling off a transgender character on the silver screen with the movie, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is now all set to take the OTT space by storm with her maiden series called 'Mandala Murders'. 


Giving a glimpse of her look from the web series, On Thursday, Vaani took to Instagram and dropped a photo of herself as she announced her OTT debut to her fans and followers. 



Calling her upcoming web series a 'gritty crime thriller', Vaani wrote, "Going in for the KILL (literally) for my debut OTT show!!. Thrilled to be helming @yrfentertainment's new series #MandalaMurders - a gritty crime thriller that will keep you guessing!".


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Headlined by Vaani Kapoor, 'Mandala Murders' also features 'Gullak' fame, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta in a lead role. 

Made under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Madala Murders' is directed by 'Mardaani 2' director, Gopi Puthran. Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director in many YRF films, will be co-directing the series. 

Apart from Vaani and Vaibhav, the series also stars actors, Suvreen Chawla and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles. 

According to a press release issued by the makers, the Vaani Kapoor-starrer series is envisioned as a multi-season show. 

Billed as an 'edge of the seat entertainer', the shoot of 'Mandala Murders' will begin from tomorrow, i.e. Friday, in Uttar Pradesh. After wrapping up the shoot schedule in Uttar Pradesh, the team will later head to Delhi and Mumbai to finish the filming of the web series. 

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor shines as lone Indian invitee at Paris Fashion week's Peter Dundas show!

In Uttar Pradesh, the series will be shot in some of the most popular cities of the state like Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi. 

The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.

Their first digital series, 'The Railway Men' is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

vaani kapoor OTT news Web Series yash raj films bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK