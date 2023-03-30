Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut with YRF's 'Mandala Murders', shares a glimpse of her first look from the series

Headlined by Vaani Kapoor, 'Mandala Murders' also features 'Gullak' fame, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta in a lead role

(Pics courtesy: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram)

After winning critical acclaim for flawlessly pulling off a transgender character on the silver screen with the movie, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is now all set to take the OTT space by storm with her maiden series called 'Mandala Murders'.

Giving a glimpse of her look from the web series, On Thursday, Vaani took to Instagram and dropped a photo of herself as she announced her OTT debut to her fans and followers.

Calling her upcoming web series a 'gritty crime thriller', Vaani wrote, "Going in for the KILL (literally) for my debut OTT show!!. Thrilled to be helming @yrfentertainment's new series #MandalaMurders - a gritty crime thriller that will keep you guessing!".

Made under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Madala Murders' is directed by 'Mardaani 2' director, Gopi Puthran. Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director in many YRF films, will be co-directing the series.

Apart from Vaani and Vaibhav, the series also stars actors, Suvreen Chawla and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the Vaani Kapoor-starrer series is envisioned as a multi-season show.

Billed as an 'edge of the seat entertainer', the shoot of 'Mandala Murders' will begin from tomorrow, i.e. Friday, in Uttar Pradesh. After wrapping up the shoot schedule in Uttar Pradesh, the team will later head to Delhi and Mumbai to finish the filming of the web series.

In Uttar Pradesh, the series will be shot in some of the most popular cities of the state like Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.

Their first digital series, 'The Railway Men' is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.