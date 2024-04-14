Breaking News
Varun-starrer Baby John defers May release to complete two action scenes

Updated on: 14 April,2024 03:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

According to trade sources, Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John slated for May 31 will now shift to July.

Varun Dhawan

Navigating the labyrinth of release dates for star-studded films is a challenge producers face. Finding the perfect holiday weekend that doesn’t clash with other bigwig movies is a lot to juggle with in an industry that releases over 1,500 movies in all languages in one year. So, it’s not uncommon for makers to alter their dates with the theatres. After Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, which was originally set to release on May 9, has apparently been delayed, the other film that’s moving dates is the -starrer Baby John. According to trade sources, the film slated for May 31 will now shift to July.


Varun Dhawan in Baby John


The source informs, “While Lok Sabha elections on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the main reason [for the change in Kalki 2898 AD’s dates], in the case of Baby John, the makers are delaying to scale up two important stunts. It requires training and will be shot in May.” Director Kalees is waiting for June to complete the colourist’s work and VFX on the movie that revolves around a DCP who transforms and travels to different places in order to protect his family.


The move is also to ensure that Baby John gets all the attention. “With Kalki being pushed, the makers want to avoid any clash. Baby John will command a solo release. June end or early July is when they will release the movie,” adds the source.

