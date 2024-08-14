'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'Let's Go!' Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse from Baby John's fun dubbing session x 00:00

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a glimpse of his fun dubbing session for his upcoming film 'Baby John'.

On Tuesday, Varun dropped a video of a multilingual dubbing session on Instagram where he can be seen commenting on the Baby John team's involvement in the editing process. Varun said, "One Maharashtrian, one Gujarati making a Punjabi dub in Malayalam."

He wrote, "#BabyJohn let's go."

The makers of the film have been keeping fans updated and excited with posters and announcements.

Earlier, makers of the of the film unveiled a new intriguing poster.

In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard.

Seems like he is ready for battle.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

Apart from this, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

