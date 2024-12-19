Varun Dhawan recently spoke about the coolest actor in the industry while promoting his upcoming film 'Baby John' in Mumbai. The film has a cameo by Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed whom he considers to be the coolest actor in the industry. He was promoting his upcoming action film 'Baby John' along with co-stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees and presenter Atlee in Mumbai. At the press meet, he shared his experience of working alongside Jackie Shroff in the upcoming film. Jackie plays an antagonist in the film.

Varun Dhawan on working with Jackie Shroff

At a recent event in Mumbai, the Dilwale actor opened up about the deep admiration he holds for Jackie, calling him the "coolest actor" in the industry. Speaking about his experience of working with Shroff, Varun shared, “He is a very chilled-out man; it was wonderful working with him. The way he treats people off-screen is just too amazing. I got to learn a lot from him; he is one of the coolest actors we have here.”

Praising the Border actor’s professionalism as a co-star, Dhawan stated, “I had to do some action with him too and he gave me full freedom. Kalees and me had a great time working with Jackie sir.”

The 'Bhediya' actor went on to add that the film's producer, Atlee, had Jackie Shroff in mind for the role from the very beginning. “From day one of casting for this role, Atlee sir wanted Jackie sir to play the part. And I must say, he has gone beyond expectations. This will be Jackie Shroff 3.0 in the film,” he mentioned.

At the event, Atlee stated that Shroff would take on the role of the villain this year, much like Bobby Deol did in 'Animal' last year.

Varun Dhawan on collaboration with Salman Khan

The film also has special and power packed cameo by the Dabangg superstar. When Varun was asked about his collaboration with Salman Khan, the young actor said, "Aaj kal log sirf Instagram par collab kar rahe hai, humlog actual film mai kar rahe hai, proper collaboration which feels good. He is one of a kind. He has the largest heart in the business. When you see the film, all his fans are going to be very pleased."

Further, when asked if he received a compliment from the superstar, Dhawan shared, "Woh seedha compliment dete nahi. He just saw me and said, 'Baby john, bada hogaya baby'," he said imitating Salman's deep voice.

Directed by Kalees, the action drama serves as an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the title role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Zara Zyanna. The movie is produced under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and A for Apple Productions.

