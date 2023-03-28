Varun Dhawan flexes his muscles in pool, check out his ‘Bawaal’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious comment

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped the image in which he is seen flexing muscles while taking a dip in swimming pool. He is also seen wearing pink pool glasses

On Monday, actor Varun Dhawan shared a cool picture of him flaunting his body.


Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped the image in which he is seen flexing muscles while taking a dip in swimming pool. He is also seen wearing pink pool glasses.



"Summertime," Varun captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
However, more than Varun's body it was actress Janhvi Kapoor's comment that caught everyone's attention.

Teasing Varun, Janhvi commented, "I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u."

In no time, Varun replied back and quipped, "stole them from a child."

Varun and Janhvi's fun banter left everyone in splits.

"Oh my God you both are so funny," a social media user commented.

"Hahahha hilarious," another one wrote.

Varun and Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space in 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is scheduled to release on October 6.

Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted, "National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor."

Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film is taken.The film went on floors last April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.

Varun will also be seen in Indian version of 'Citadel', also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Indian version is being created by Raj and DK. 

