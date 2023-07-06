Breaking News
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal teaser creates buzz, netizens react to 'Holocaust' scene

Updated on: 06 July,2023 06:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Giving the audience a glimpse of the much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer- Bawaal, Amazon Prime Video dropped the teaser of the film which has created a frenzy on the internet.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Source/Instagram

Giving the audience a glimpse of the much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer- Bawaal, Amazon Prime Video dropped the teaser of the film which has created a frenzy on the internet. Not only the film fraternity but also fans of popular stars are loving the teaser of the film. Being paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun and Janhvi have been heaped with praises for not only their enigmatic chemistry but the portrayal of such peculiar and different characters in it. 


Dangal’ filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor has unveiled a teaser and confirmed its direct-to-digital global premiere date on Amazon’s Prime Video. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The movie premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. 


Some netizens raised objections to a scene that supposedly refers to the Holocaust in the teaser and others weighed in with gumption on the matter. With one stating, “People need to watch Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware about the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner. (sic.)


The film is redefining the essence of boundless love, in the film Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. With the teaser being so breathtaking, the audience is left to imagine what the rest of the love story holds.

 

 

