Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' trailer to be unveiled at grand fan event in Dubai

Sources say the trailer of Varun-Janhvi’s Bawaal to be launched at a grand fan event in Dubai on July 8

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Bawaal

Last week, mid-day reported that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' will have its première in Paris (Global première in Paris for 'Bawaal', June 23). Now, it looks like Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture has a few more destinations on its itinerary before it drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. It has been learnt that the makers have decided to launch its trailer in a grand event in Dubai.

July 8 will see the lead actors headline the fan event in the desert emirate. “The makers are expecting a turnout of about 150-200 fans. It is supposed to be an experiential event that will give the fans a feel of the film. The do will be attended by Varun, Janhvi, Nitesh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals at Amazon Prime Video,” says a source.

The idea of having global promotional events is said to be in keeping with 'Bawaal’s' narrative that sees Dhawan’s character travel around the globe. The source adds, “The makers zeroed in on Dubai for the trailer launch as it is a melting pot of cultures and has a large Indian population.” The Paris première will be held closer to the movie’s direct-to-web release.