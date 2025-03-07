Varun will be playing the role of Sunny, and Janhvi will be donning the character of Tulsi in their soon-to-be-released film

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, celebs share sweet birthday wishes for Janhvi Kapoor x 00:00

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 28th birthday today. On this occasion, several B-town celebs, including her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and others, poured their sweet birthday wishes for the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan, who is set to share screens with Janhvi in his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' dropped an adorable photo of them together and penned a sweet birthday wish for his co-star.

Varun will be playing the role of Sunny, and Janhvi will be donning the character of Tulsi in their soon-to-be-released film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Badla' actor penned an interesting birthday wish for the actress. He wrote, "Happy birthday, Tulsi. Love Sunny."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In the photo, Varun is seen wearing a black jacket while sweetly holding Janhvi in his arms, with a picturesque landscape in the background.

Actress Ananya Pandey, who shares a close friendship with Janhvi, posted a sweet photo of them together, featuring them sitting on a couch while holding their adorable pets.

Pictures Courtesy/Ananya Pandey's Instagram account

She wrote, "Happy birthday Jk !!! I'm wishing u this mood board today and everyday @janhvikapoor.

The 'Student of the Year' actor Sidharth Malhorta also joined the fray and wished his 'Param Sundari' co-star 'a best year ahead' on her 28th birthday. He reposted a series of pictures of Janhvi as she flaunted her beautiful saree in a weeks-old post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @janhvikapoor! Have the best year ahead. Big love and hug!"

Picture Courtesy/Sidharth Malhorta's Instagram account

On this occasion, actor Rohit Saraf surprised his co-star Janhvi with a cute, furry-themed birthday cake, which made her day.

The actress shared a picture of the chocolate cake on Instagram with the note "Happy Birthday JK," and wrote, "OMG, Rohit Saraf Love you." The adorable cake, designed with eyes, nose, and tongue, perfectly reflected Janhvi's love for her dogs.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the film 'Param Sundari' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will be teaming up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming directorial.

The film will be a cross-cultural love story set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever