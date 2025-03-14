Breaking News
Writer Varun Grover calls this actress from Superboys of Malegon 'flawless'

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Superboys of Malegaon writer Varun Grover praised of the actors of the critically acclaimed film that also stars Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora

Varun Grover and Manjiri Pulapa. Picture Courtesy/PR

Manjiri Pulapa is earning accolades for her stellar portrayal of Trupti in Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti. Among her biggest admirers is the film’s writer, Varun Grover, who believes Manjiri brings the character to life with remarkable depth and charm.


Varun Grover praises Manjiri


Sharing his thoughts on her performance, Grover said, "When I wrote the script, Trupti is someone who is very expressive but also there's a hidden layer to her, and that's why we needed someone just great with these nuances and balances. We wanted someone who gets these nuances every time, and Manjiri does this flawlessly. I can't be more thankful that we found her for this role. In the first scene itself, she becomes so endearing and fun that you are with her throughout!"  


Manjiri’s ability to balance Trupti’s playful exterior with her deeper emotions has struck a chord with audiences. Fans are praising her for adding a refreshing energy to the film while effortlessly capturing the complexities of her character.

Manjiri on her admiration for Madhuri Dixit

The actress recently also opened up about her deep admiration for Madhuri Dixit and how performing the iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen’ in her debut film was a dream come true.  

She shared how the song has always been her favorite and how it felt like her life had come full circle as she got to recreate the magic of Madhuri’s iconic number for her character Trupti’s entry.

In a statement, Manjiri shared, “As a 90’s kid, no birthday parties were complete without us, children dancing on the trending songs. And I remember always choosing Madhuri’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ as my all-time favorite. Now, having Trupti—my character—enter over this very same song in my debut film feels like my life has come full circle. It’s poetic justice to my childhood obsession with Bollywood. There couldn’t have been a better launch for me to enter the big Bollywood dream.”

Written by Varun Grover and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, 'Superboys of Malegaon' got recognized internationally as it premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. The film was also released internationally in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and UAE.

