Persisting in an industry that’s consumed by the giddy cocktail of lineage and physical appearance is no mean feat for artistes looking to enjoy a long-lasting career. Evidently then, chancing upon a film, and a role that has impacted the audience so much that its editions continue to be made 10 years later, has indeed been a golden opportunity. Fukrey (2013) actor Varun Sharma agrees. As the third edition of the film, also starring Manjot Singh, is being readied for release, Sharma says, “Being part of this franchise has been a stroke of fortune in my career. It’s a film that not only allowed me to showcase my comedic talents but also brought joy and laughter to countless hearts. I feel fortunate to have been a part of this iconic franchise from the beginning.”

Sharma’s Choocha was among the most loved characters of the franchise, also starring Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha.

The ensemble, he says, has made him shine. “Films are a journey undertaken together. It’s a journey that has not only enriched my acting skills but also given me the chance to perform with the best talents in the industry. This film is a reminder of the power that cinema holds in bringing people together.”