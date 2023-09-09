Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hat trick for Varun Sharma

Hat-trick for Varun Sharma

Updated on: 09 September,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Returning with the third edition of his debut vehicle Fukrey, Varun Sharma says film’s comic quotient makes it apt for the masses

Hat-trick for Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma

Listen to this article
Hat-trick for Varun Sharma
x
00:00

Persisting in an industry that’s consumed by the giddy cocktail of lineage and physical appearance is no mean feat for artistes looking to enjoy a long-lasting career. Evidently then, chancing upon a film, and a role that has impacted the audience so much that its editions continue to be made 10 years later, has indeed been a golden opportunity. Fukrey (2013) actor Varun Sharma agrees. As the third edition of the film, also starring Manjot Singh, is being readied for release, Sharma says, “Being part of this franchise has been a stroke of fortune in my career. It’s a film that not only allowed me to showcase my comedic talents but also brought joy and laughter to countless hearts. I feel fortunate to have been a part of this iconic franchise from the beginning.”


Sharma’s Choocha was among the most loved characters of the franchise, also starring Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha. 


The ensemble, he says, has made him shine. “Films are a journey undertaken together. It’s a journey that has not only enriched my acting skills but also given me the chance to perform with the best talents in the industry. This film is a reminder of the power that cinema holds in bringing people together.”


varun sharma pulkit samrat manjot singh fukrey bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK